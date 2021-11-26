Advertisement

GSU student killed in Winn Parish crash

Fatal Accident
Fatal Accident(AP)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Grambling State University student was killed in a fatal accident on Thanksgiving Day.

The Louisiana State Police sent out more information on the Winn Parish crash to KNOE 8 News:

Winn Parish – On November 25, 2021, at approximately 5:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on U.S Highway 167 north of Dodson. This crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Zaria L. Griffith of Ruston.

The initial investigation revealed a 2004 Mazda 3, driven by Griffith, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 167. For reasons still under investigation, Griffith’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.

Griffith, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Griffith’s two passengers, who were also restrained, sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital.  A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state.  Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving.  A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

In 2021, Troop E has investigated 53 fatal crashes resulting in 55 deaths.

