Adopt a Pet: Cecil!

By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Cecil! He has a ‘tuxedo’ coat and is about nine months old.

He’s available for adoption through River Cities Humane Society for Cats.

If you’d like to volunteer or foster, there are applications for those on the website as well. Kim Taraba with the shelter says donating is a great way to support the shelter, but also volunteering your time can really help the staff out.

The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday between noon and 6 p.m. You can call (318) 343-3031 for more information.

