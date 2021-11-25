Advertisement

Giving thanks: Alexandria woman nearly two years cancer free

La’Kendra Coleman-Norris, a cancer survivor from Alexandria, La.(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria woman is thankful for being nearly two years cancer-free this Thanksgiving.

On Nov. 14, 2019, La’Kendra Coleman-Norris attended her yearly mammogram exam. After radiologists found a suspicious area of tissue, she was referred to a general surgeon for a biopsy.

“The biopsy was positive for cancer, and that’s when my whole world changed right then and there,” said La’Kendra.

She was just 43-years-old at the time of her diagnosis. She immediately had surgery to remove the cancer and began chemotherapy and radiation treatment at Rapides Cancer Center. Coleman-Norris said it was a good catch by a radiologist that made it possible to treat the cancer at such an early stage.

“I’m just very thankful that I took the time and got myself checked and a life-saving changing event happened,” said La’Kendra.

Dr. Bryce Beard, a Radiation Oncologist at the Rapides Cancer Center, reiterated just how important cancer screenings and early detection is.

“Mammograms are important because we know that they help to improve survivals for breast cancers,” said Dr. Beard. “That’s the case for some other cancers where we have some effective screening tools as well. When we catch cancers early, they’re usually more easily treated and our likelihood of curing the cancer is higher.”

Now two years cancer-free, Norris shares her story and provides support for breast cancer patients, and continues to advocate for others to get screened.

“You have to stand on your faith and know that you can beat this and that you can get through this. Please make sure you go and get your mammogram, if something isn’t right make sure that you have it checked,” said La’Kendra.

To read breast cancer statistics, CLICK HERE or CLICK HERE.

