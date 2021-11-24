Advertisement

Some Old Spice, Secret aerosol antiperspirants recalled for having benzene

Retailers have been notified to remove the affected product from shelves. All other products...
Retailers have been notified to remove the affected product from shelves. All other products not listed may still be used as intended.(The Proctor & Gamble Company)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A voluntary recall has been issued for some Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants for having the presence of benzene.

According to the FDA, benzene is classified as a carcinogen and exposure can result in cancers like leukemia or cause life-threatening blood disorders.

The FDA said, “daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences,” based on cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The following recalled products were distributed nationwide through retail outlets and online:

A voluntary recall has been issued for some Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants...
A voluntary recall has been issued for some Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants for having the presence of benzene.(FDA)

Retailers have been notified to remove the affected product from the shelves. All other products not listed may still be used as intended.

The Procter & Gamble Company will offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased products impacted by the recall and can visit Old Spice or Secret for details.

Reach out to a healthcare provider if you feel that you have experienced any problems that may be related to these products.

According to the FDA, adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

  • Complete and submit the report online
  • Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in Ouachita Parish when hit by truck
Carltavious Williams
Man wanted on rape charge turns himself in, Monroe police say
FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Debra Skipper was living in Florida when her husband died from cancer.
Woman, 68, loses husband and then her home, gets help in Monroe
Person of Interest
VIDEO: Man pretending to need wheelchair burglarizing cars in La.

Latest News

WWE superstar Seth Rollins took a hit outside the ring when he was attacked by a spectator at...
WWE superstar attacked by fan during ‘Raw’ show
WWE superstar Seth Rollins took a hit outside the ring when he was attacked by a spectator at...
Take a Look at This: WWE superstar attacked at show; deer in school classroom
Brian Nelson, 55
Monroe man accused of sexually abusing a child
FILE - Revelers makes their way down the Avenue of the Americas in front of Radio City Music...
Performers gear up for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare