For Salvation Army’s Capt. Casey, helping the homeless is personal

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - When people think of the Salvation Army, they may think of a shelter. After all, the Salvation Army provided more than ten thousand nights of shelter in 2020. But the Salvation Army offers much more. In fact, they’re willing to help anyone who wants to help themselves.

“I’ve seen the miracle happen, and sometimes it takes a week, and sometimes it takes 6 months, and sometimes it takes a year. It doesn’t matter. As long as they are trying to help themselves, we as a community will help them,” said Captain Jerry Casey.

Casey knows that miracle, personally. He too was homeless.

“Every case is individual and my passion is because I’ve been there and somebody helped me who didn’t know me from Adam. And they helped me,” said Casey.

Now Casey is giving back. When his homeless friend called from out of state, Casey was there to help.

“I called him and talked to him and he is one of the most selfless people I ever met, he came all the way to Dalton, Georgia from down here, picked me up, and bring me back down here,” said David Henderson, a client of the Salvation Army.

He brought Henderson to northeast Louisiana, where the Salvation Army offers much more than shelter with breakfast and dinner every day for men, women, and children. They also have an on-site food bank. Casey says they get you comfortable first and then figure out your needs.

Henderson says with the help of the Salvation Army, he plans to start working there soon.

The Salvation Army is always looking for donations because those services are not cheap. It costs up to $41,000 a month to run the shelter and to help people with their utility bills.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.