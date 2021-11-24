Richwood Aldermen table budget for another month

Richwood, La. (KNOE) - The Richwood Board of Aldermen voted to table a vote on the budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year at a meeting on November 23rd. Alderman Leola Keys offered a motion to table the vote. Wilbert Reed and Wysinger Cleveland voted in favor of that motion.

This comes as the state puts more pressure on alderman to finally pass a budget after months of trying.

The meeting at the Richwood Multipurpose Center was heated with citizens and alderpersons screaming at one another. One resident was even escorted out by police.

In recent weeks, both the Louisiana Municipal Association and the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office have pushed Richwood to finally adopt a budget to pay for critical services.

“I’m disappointed,” Mayor Gerald Brown told KNOE after the meeting. “To table something that has been on the table for five months is disappointing. Especially when there has been so much discussion about it. The Legislative Auditor’s Office, the Lousiana Municipal Association, has got involved. It’s disappointing to the tenth power.”

“There was some contentiousness that kind of just turned me off,” said Alderman Reed, who voted to table the vote. “Being challenged, and as you recall, I asked a question about the finances, and I was just totally jumped on by something that is irrelevant at the time.”

KNOE confirmed with the state that some essential services could continue even without a budget. However, Richwood would have to file an emergency declaration with the state.

