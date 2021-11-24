Ochsner LSU Monroe nurses thankful for the struggles

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - This year, families in our area have seen several COVID variants, an epic freeze, and hurricane Ida; through it all, medical professionals were there. Oschner LSU Monroe Nurses Ryan Haight, an ER supervisor, and Brandon Brazzel, an ICU patient manager, were on the front lines helping people survive the past year’s tragedies.

“We are thankful, you know for the mountain tops, but the valleys that we’ve gone through make even more thankful for the mountaintop,” said Haight.

Seeing these tragic losses, they are still finding ways to be thankful. Brazzel appreciates attending to area residents’ needs and understands his vital role during the COVID surge.

“I am very thankful to have the opportunity to care for my community. But glad to see the numbers dropping,” said Brazzel.

Brazzel moved to Monroe just before the ice storm in February and remembered how staff came together, supported each other, and with help from management, the staff made it through. “So, I’m really thankful to have the support of the executive leadership team and the other leaders in this building to get the job done,” expressed Brazzel.

Now that Louisiana is finally seeing COVID numbers receding, Haight is thankful for a pause. “Definitely made things more bearable these days just to have just a sigh, and a nice breath of fresh air,” said Haight. They are both hoping to see the end of the COVID pandemic soon.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.