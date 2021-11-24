Monroe restaurant to host free meal on Thanksgiving

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - One Monroe restaurant is opening its doors to give everyone a free meal this Thanksgiving. The owner of Clawdaddy’s Crawfish and Oyster Bar says he wants everyone to be a part of their family this Thanksgiving.

The restaurant is frying and selling cajun turkeys to raise money to buy food for a free Thanksgiving this Thursday, Nov. 25.

Doors will be open for food starting at 11 a.m. and will stay open all day. They’ll have volunteers serving up fried turkey, barbecue, ham, side dishes and desserts donated from the community.

Clawdaddy’s owner Luke Parrish says everything is covered and now they need people to come to eat with them.

“We want to feel like an extended family because there are a bunch of people here who maybe only have one or two people in their household. They don’t want to make a whole meal for two people or maybe their parents flew off somewhere. I don’t want to make the drive. Or maybe money’s a little tight this year and you don’t have the money to do that Thanksgiving meal you’d like to have,” Parrish said.

Parrish says the community has embraced the restaurant and this is their way of saying thank you.

The meal is for anyone who wants to be a part of the family for the day for whatever reason. Parrish says they will have a lot of food but stop by and show love even if you aren’t hungry.

“We have 20 volunteers here to serve. We have enough food right out the gate for 500. We have more food in reserves that we can break out and cook, so I feel comfortable we could handle up to 1500 people. My gut tells me we’ll end up feeding 400 to 500 which that would be an awesome success,” Parrish said.

He says it’s been a community effort with volunteers helping every step of the way.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.