Monroe man accused of sexually abusing a child

Brian Nelson, 55
By Matthew Segura
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A man in Monroe is accused of sexually abusing a child over the weekend.

According to court records, Brian Vascus Nelson, 55, was arrested Monday on a charge of oral sexual battery. The arresting Monroe Police Dept. Officer noted that the suspect refused to give a statement or voluntarily provide a DNA sample.

Nelson was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on Nov. 22, 2021. Arraignment is set for Dec. 14.

He was also wanted on a warrant out of Texas for which he has waived extradition hearings.

