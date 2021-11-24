Monroe man accused of sexually abusing a child
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A man in Monroe is accused of sexually abusing a child over the weekend.
According to court records, Brian Vascus Nelson, 55, was arrested Monday on a charge of oral sexual battery. The arresting Monroe Police Dept. Officer noted that the suspect refused to give a statement or voluntarily provide a DNA sample.
Nelson was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on Nov. 22, 2021. Arraignment is set for Dec. 14.
He was also wanted on a warrant out of Texas for which he has waived extradition hearings.
