Kiroli Foundation presents Christmas at Kiroli drive-thru light display

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - If you’re looking for something to bring you holiday cheer, Christmas at Kiroli is the place to go. For the first time ever, there is a drive-thru Christmas light display.

It starts this Friday, Nov. 26, and runs through Christmas Day. It’s open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m every Thursday through Sunday. It costs $10 per vehicle or $20 per commercial vehicle.

West Monroe Parks and Recreation Director Stuart Hodnett says a large grant is making the event bigger and better.

“The Convention and Visitor’s Bureau helped us by providing a grant of $75,000 to provide these lights. They’re all new lights, and they’re all LED lights. We have a really nice 30 foot live Christmas tree that we decorated. When people come into the park, we want to give them a sense of wow and Kiroli Park is back,” Hodnett said.

There will also be some special events at Kiroli throughout the season like S’mores with Santa and Cajun Christmas Night.

“We’ll have different performances at the amphitheater and by the Kiroli pond. We’ll have carolers, dancers and different church choirs singing Christmas music. We’ll have different food trucks and vendors. We’ll cook s’mores with Santa,” Hodnett said.

They hope Christmas at Kiroli will bring everyone a warm sense of spirit.

To purchase tickets for admission or special events, click here.

