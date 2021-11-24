Advertisement

Keanu Reeves says he is ‘married under the eyes of God’ to Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves attend the "Destination Wedding" photo call on Saturday, Aug. 18,...
Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves attend the "Destination Wedding" photo call on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
(CNN) - Keanu Reeves said he has been married to Winona Ryder for nearly 30 years.

There’s been talk of their so-called marriage for years around Hollywood. Reeves recently told Esquire that actual priests officiated a full marriage scene for the two while filming the 1992 Francis Ford Coppola movie, “Bram Stoker’s Dracula.” The ceremony was complete with both actors saying ‘I do.’

“Winona says we are. Coppola says we are. So, I guess we’re married...under the eyes of God,” Reeves said.

Ryder said she even remembers the wedding date: February 14.

