Catering companies getting a holiday boost

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Catering companies are seeing a major spike in orders this holiday season due to the lifted pandemic restrictions. Jamie Cormier, manager of Cormier’s Cajun Catering, saw more companies hosting events again. “Personal pickup items, about the same, now the businesses are starting to do more,” said Cormier.

Cake, a bakery in the Antique Alley district of West Monroe, has seen increases as well. The owner, Becky Thomson, has put a limit on the number of custom orders she can take. “Unfortunately, unless you’re ordering our Christmas pre-order cookie set, that date has already passed,” said Thomson.

Thomson also said that cost has recently been more of an issue than product availability. Pecans have been in high demand creating a price rise. “We are so blessed and so lucky and so supported by our community and by loyal customers,” said Thomson, “We are completely booked for commissioned orders.”

Their custom order calendar is full through mid-January. She has daily items in stock that are available to purchase and is gearing up for the Christmas holiday season, offering a Christmas cookie set for customers to order.

Many caterers struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic; those who are still in business are seeing the product of their perseverance.

