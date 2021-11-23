ULM kicks off the holiday season with their annual tree lighting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM lit their tree on campus for the holidays on November 22, 2021. The tree lighting tradition at ULM began in 1936. It’s a tradition the university does every year to kick off the holiday season.

They had hot chocolate and eggnog, as well as cookie decorating. Santa Claus was also at the event. The tuba ensemble from The Sound of Today and the Hawkline performed. Miss ULM said whatever you’re celebrating this holiday season, the lights on the tree symbolize hope and future opportunities to come.

“The lights on campus serve as a symbol for the light that we all have within us to be a catalyst for positive change. And that’s something that I can really relate to as a titleholder and as an individual. I truly believe that we all have light within us and that light is meant to be spread so that’s what this event is for tonight. It’s a symbol for all the change we can bring about in our community and campus,” said Miss ULM Asja Jordan.

After the tree lighting, there was the “Home for the Holidays” concert at Brown Auditorium featuring the ULM jazz ensemble.

