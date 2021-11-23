Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in Ouachita Parish when hit by truck

(WPTA)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A pedestrian was killed on Tuesday after being hit by a truck in Ouachita Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, it happened shortly before 6:00 a.m. on LA Hwy 143 near Wall Williams Road.

Police identified the victim as Ronald Williams Jr., 38, of West Monroe. Police said that Williams was walking in the roadway and the driver of the truck was unable to avoid hitting him.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.  Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.  The driver of the truck was not injured during the crash.

LSP added the following:

Pedestrians and motorists alike are urged to remain vigilant while on area roadways and pay close attention to their surroundings.  Crashes involving pedestrians can often be avoided by following some basic safety guidelines.  Pedestrians should wear light-colored or reflective clothing and should always avoid walking on the roadway in dark areas.  Pedestrians must also assume that approaching motorists cannot see them, especially at night.

The crash remains under investigation.

In 2021, Troop F has investigated 55 fatal crashes resulting in 66 deaths.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Person of Interest
VIDEO: Man pretending to need wheelchair burglarizing cars in La.
Christopher Belter, CNN Newsource
Judge: Prison “inappropriate” for man who raped, sexually assaulted 4 girls
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say

Latest News

Renewal Center on Desiard Street looking to expand
Renewal Center on Desiard Street looking to expand
The intersection of homelessness and mental health
The intersection of homelessness and mental health
Person of Interest
VIDEO: Man pretending to need wheelchair burglarizing cars in La.
Man using wheelchair to burglarize Ouachita neighborhood
Man using wheelchair to burglarize Ouachita neighborhood