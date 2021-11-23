Pedestrian killed in Ouachita Parish when hit by truck

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A pedestrian was killed on Tuesday after being hit by a truck in Ouachita Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, it happened shortly before 6:00 a.m. on LA Hwy 143 near Wall Williams Road.

Police identified the victim as Ronald Williams Jr., 38, of West Monroe. Police said that Williams was walking in the roadway and the driver of the truck was unable to avoid hitting him.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The driver of the truck was not injured during the crash.

LSP added the following:

Pedestrians and motorists alike are urged to remain vigilant while on area roadways and pay close attention to their surroundings. Crashes involving pedestrians can often be avoided by following some basic safety guidelines. Pedestrians should wear light-colored or reflective clothing and should always avoid walking on the roadway in dark areas. Pedestrians must also assume that approaching motorists cannot see them, especially at night.

The crash remains under investigation.

In 2021, Troop F has investigated 55 fatal crashes resulting in 66 deaths.

