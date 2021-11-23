Monroe police looking for man wanted on rape charge

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says they are looking for a man wanted on a charge of simple rape and resisting an officer.

They are looking for Carltavious Williams.

“If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Williams, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook-CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab, (318) 388-CASH (2274), www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or download the P3 Tips app on your smart phone.

“If your tip leads to an arrest and /or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Your information remains confidential; you never leave your name, and you never appear in court.”

