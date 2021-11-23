Monroe ministry takes helping the homeless to the streets

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Simple Project is a street ministry in Monroe that feeds the homeless lunch every Saturday.

“I just love helping people. I mean there’s no better, that’s just what God wants us to do, is to help people and that’s what I do,” said Brent Bearden, President of The Simple Project.

The Simple Project’s mission is simple. They spread the word of God while helping the homeless.

“We feed every Saturday at 12. We give out clothes, hygiene bags, we give out mats, we re-locate homeless, if everything checks out, we relocate them to where their families are,” said Bearden.

The President of The Simple Project, Brent Bearden, said they run solely off of donations. Anyone who comes in for a free meal can also get what he or she needs, from toothbrushes, socks, coats, to mats hand-made by a local church that provide a cushion to sleep on.

Bearden said churches volunteer every Saturday to bring a hot lunch. Before the pandemic, they were feeding up to 115 people every weekend. Now, they serve anywhere from 30 to 70 people every Saturday.

The Simple Project does more than feed the homeless. They build relationships with everyone that crosses their path.

“You get to know them by their faces and their names. You get to learn their stories, why they are the way they are, you get to understand their relationship with everything that they do.”

Bearden makes sure to start every meal with a special prayer.

“They want to hear you talk about God, they want to hear you talk about how much you love ‘em. The first thing I tell them every Saturday when I get in front of them is no matter what is going on in your life, I want you to know that God loves you,” said Bearden.

Another unique thing The Simple Project does that benefits the homeless community is the blessing box and it’s located here, right outside The Simple Project door. The Blessing Box is a discrete way the homeless can get items they may need.

“People can come by during the week put stuff in it, we put stuff in it every Saturday and the homeless can come by any time, get food, drinks, bible literature, anything like that,” said Bearden.

The month of November is all about giving back. If you would like to help out those in need in any way, just head to The Simple Project’s Facebook page.

