Advertisement

How to support foster adoptive families during National Adoption Month

By Kristen Payne
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -November is National Adoption Month. Throughout the month, people raised awareness of the need for adoption and foster care families.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services reports 756 children were adopted in the federal fiscal year for 2020.

DCFS makes an effort to reunify children with their families when they enter foster care During the 2020 time period, 1,708 children were reunified with families.

In Monroe, the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home uses its Connect 1:27 Foster Care and Adoption Ministry to work with families connected with the child welfare system, as well as communicating to the churches the need for involvement.

“We offer support for families. They can begin with us with foster parent orientation and learn what all the requirements are to become certified. We provide that as a service and then we can partner with them throughout the foster care journey and provide faith-based support,” LBCH Director of Foster Care and Adoption Ministries Kerri Byrd said.

She says adoption and foster care is a continuous need, but right now they’ve noticed an increased need for support of those families.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services reporters 6,181 children were served in foster care in the federal fiscal year for 2020. There were also 667 newly certified foster homes.

Byrd says there are many ways for people to help outside of fostering or adopting.

“We’ve had churches get involved through offering a foster parents night out where they provide childcare. Some churches have offered to provide training for foster families because that’s something that’s required of them every year. Families also have to maintain training hours. Churches have hosted that and provided speakers,” Byrd said.

Another way to make a huge difference is by becoming a CASA volunteer.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Person of Interest
Man pretending to need wheelchair burglarizing cars in La.
Christopher Belter, CNN Newsource
Judge: Prison “inappropriate” for man who raped, sexually assaulted 4 girls
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Carltavious Williams
Monroe police looking for man wanted on rape charge
November is National Adoption Month to raise awareness about the need for adoption and foster...
How to support foster adoptive families during National Adoption Month
Many people are flying out of the Texarkana Regional Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Many headed to Texarkana Regional Airport ahead of Thanksgiving holiday