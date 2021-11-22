Advertisement

Weather Academy: Colors in Leaves

By Sheena Martin and Lucy Doll
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Welcome back to the Weather Academy. Last week Sheena taught us all about why leaves change color. This week we’re going to be doing an experiment to show the different chemical pigments that are left behind once the leaves change color and the chlorophyll breaks down.

What you’ll need:

  • Small jars
  • Coffee filters
  • Leaves of different colors
  • Rubbing alcohol
  • Spoon

Steps:

  1. You’re going to head outside and collect leaves of every color. Once you get those, bring them inside and organize them by color, put them into their own piles.
  2. Break the leaves up into little pieces and place them into the respective jars. The smaller the pieces, the better the colors will turn out.
  3. Pour rubbing alcohol over the leaves until they are completely covered.
  4. Mash and stir the leaves into the rubbing alcohol until the alcohol turns the color of the leaves. The better the mashing, the better the experiment will turn out. Let sit for 30 minutes.
  5. Take your coffee filter and shape it into a cone. Place the point of the cone into the leaf and rubbing alcohol mixture and let it sit overnight.
  6. The color of the leaves should climb the coffee filter, we should be able to see an array of different colors.

Why does this happen?

The rubbing alcohol has separated the chlorophyll and other chemical pigments from the leaves. Chlorophyll gives leaves their green color and is so dominant it hides the other colors in the leaves. As trees shut down for the winter, the green chlorophyll breaks down in the leaves. As the bright green fades away, it allows for the other colors to finally shine through and show their beautiful reds, yellows, and oranges. Yellow leaves have pigments called xanthophyll, orange leaves have a pigment called carotene. Anthocyanins give leaves their intense red and purple pigments. Small amounts of these colors have been in the leaves all along.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hubbard was taken into custody in Clinton, Mississippi shortly before 12:00pm on Saturday,...
VPD: Husband arrested in connection to wife’s murder in Riverwalk Casino shooting
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute
A family is struggling to make ends meet
A heart transplant saves a woman’s life but leaves a financial burden
Greg Alan Salard, 60.
Arkansas man found guilty of first-degree rape; sentencing set for December
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas

Latest News

Weather Academy: Colors in Leaves
Weather Academy: Colors in Leaves
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast
KNOE Sunday Night Forecast
KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast
KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast