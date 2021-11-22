Many headed to Texarkana Regional Airport ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - AAA estimates over 53 million people will travel for the holiday. Although Thanksgiving is not until Thursday, Nov. 25, many have already begun travelling through the air.

Michael Tarkington was on the first flight arriving at Texarkana Regional Airport Monday morning (Nov. 22).

“The travel was great, great, great. Got through TSA no problem, got on a flight no problem,” Tarkington said.

Leaders at Texarkana Regional say air traffic has already picked up, which is good news for small town airports. Although the major traffic is expected later in the week, airport officials say they’re glad to see people beat the rush; passengers KSLA talked with Monday morning agree.

“It was very smooth, everything was smooth. They had to wait a little bit on the tarmac coming from Dallas to here, but other than that, it was actually pretty smooth,” said Liz Sanders, a traveler.

“We got separated from the other twin brother last night in Dallas,” said the Dattum family.

The Dattum family made the trip to the ArkLaTex from Phoenix, Ariz. When asked why they left so early, they responded, “To try and avoid what we ran into yesterday. I guess just delays leaving from Phoenix.”

Normally, there are three flights per day in and out of Texarkana Regional. Airport director, Paul Mehrlich, says in order to deal with the influx of passengers, there will be four flights Saturday and five flights Sunday.

For those who are waiting until Wednesday to take their flights, Sanders has a few words: “They shouldn’t have waited that long. Hopefully they get there, maybe stranded somewhere.”

