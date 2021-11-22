Infrastructure bill signed by Biden sending billions to Arkansas, Mississippi

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE/GRAY) - The infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden means more money for roads and bridges in Arkansas and Mississippi.

$3.8 billion is expected to go to the Natural State. Mississippi will get $3.6 billion.

Both states can also expect to see hundreds of millions to improve public transportation over the next five years, including $244 million to Arkansas and $218 million to Mississippi.

For airports, $117 million will go to Arkansas and $99 million to Mississippi.

Arkansas will receive $54 million to expand its electric vehicle network while Mississippi will get $51 million, according to DOT.

In addition, states and local governments will be able to apply for billions of dollars in grants to pay for other infrastructure projects.

