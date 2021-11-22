A heart transplant saves a woman’s life but leaves a financial burden

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe woman battled a rare heart disease for years, but her life was saved and changed after receiving a heart transplant. The procedure created financial hardships, and her family needs help. Khloe Gorman says she battled hypertrophic cardiomyopathy since she was 8-years-old, but it took a turn for the worse when she contracted COVID-19.

“I couldn’t stand on my feet long enough to cook dinner most days. I had a lot of chest pains. Like anytime I would get up it felt like bricks were on my chest and like my heart was racing away and I couldn’t control it,” said Khloe Gorman, who received a heart transplant.

Whitney Patrick says doctors told them it would take about two years for her daughter to receive a heart transplant from an organ donor.

“On one of my most thankful days was one of their hardest, and I just hope that we can make them proud,” said Whitney Patrick, Khloe’s mother.

But she was able to receive the transplant around Halloween.

“And in just in three weeks, I’ve seen her change so much,” said Patrick.

Now they are in New Orleans until February for Gorman’s doctor’s appointments. Patrick says Gorman is not able to lift anything or turn certain ways because she has wires holding her rib cage together, but they are thankful for the family who gave her daughter a second chance.

“I wish I could hug them and thank them and let them hear their heartbeat again. I actually intend one day when we get the chance, I would like to get them a Build-A-Bear and have her heartbeat, her heartbeat put in that Build-A-Bear for that family because of that heartbeat my baby has a second chance,” said Patrick.

This life-saving surgery came with financial hardship and the Gorman family is accepting donations to help with their medical expenses. If you would like to know more about how you can donate please click here.

