8-year-old killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

An 8-year-old child died as a result of this crash.(AP)
By LSP
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (LSP) - An 8-year-old child died after a three-vehicle crash Monday morning around 7:45 a.m. near Fifth Ward.

According to State Police, a 2017 Hyundai Elantra was northbound on Louisiana Highway 1. As the Hyundai approached a private drive, it began slowing and stopped in order to make a left turn. For reasons still under investigation, a northbound 2000 International commercial vehicle, driven by Gene A. Lemoine, 34, of Cottonport, failed to stop as he approached the stopped Hyundai. Lemoine’s vehicle rear-ended the Hyundai. After the initial impact, the Hyundai entered the southbound travel lane and was struck by a southbound 2014 Ford F-150.

Lemoine, who was restrained, sustained no injuries. The driver and two juvenile passengers, who were restrained in the Hyundia, sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

The additional juvenile passenger, who was restrained in the Hyundia, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford, who was restrained, sustained no injuries.

