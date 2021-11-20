Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 57-year-old Jackson man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 57-year-old Milton Morris...
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 57-year-old Milton Morris of Jackson, Miss., in Hinds County.

He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 190 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Friday, November 19, 2021, at about 6:00 pm in the 3400 block of Casa Grande Circle in Hinds County, wearing a navy blue button-up shirt and navy blue pants.

Milton Morris is believed to be in a 1996 blue Chevrolet Lumina traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Milton Morris suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Milton Morris, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

