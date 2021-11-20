Arkansas man found guilty of first-degree rape; sentencing set for December

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a Mountain View, Ark. man has been found guilty of first-degree rape.

Greg Alan Salard, 60, faces life in prison at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence after raping a female relative in Caddo Parish.

After evidence was presented at trial, the jury determined that between the years of 2004 and 2005, while living in Caddo Parish, Salard raped a female relative under the age of 13. He also has prior convictions in 2016 for the sexual exploitation of a child, and distribution and receipt of child pornography in the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska.

Salard will face formal sentencing on Dec, 13, 2021.

