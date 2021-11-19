Richwood is in jeopardy of losing critical services if a budget isn’t approved soon

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Town of Richwood is in jeopardy of losing critical services. The Mayor says if a new budget isn’t approved they’ll lose police officers, sewage, garbage, and street lighting.

Mayor Gerald Brown says they need a budget approved so they can pay for services the town needs. Tonight three aldermen didn’t come to the budget meeting so it has to be rescheduled. The Mayor says it was cited they couldn’t attend due to COVID-related issues, but he thinks it’s politically driven.

The budget was supposed to be approved by the end of June. So until it has a new budget, officials can only spend half of the money approved in the last budget.

“So where you got the 50% last year, you’re going to get to that place a little sooner this year because the price of everything has gone up. So we’re probably two, to three weeks away in most line item areas of not being able to spend any other money based on what the legislator auditor says. So you can’t pay any employees, that means police and public works that just won’t happen anymore,” said Gerald Brown, the Town of Richwood Mayor.

Brown says the earliest they can meet again is next Tuesday.

