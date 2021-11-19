Ouachita sheriff’s office seeking rightful owners of stolen guns

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the rightful owners of recently recovered stolen guns.

They say the guns were recovered after vehicle burglaries in the Sylvan Lakes Subdivision in West Monroe and on Guthrie Road in Monroe, which led to the arrest of one suspect. Warrants were also issued for two others. Dorian D. Harris was arrested and charged with 19 counts of simple burglary and one count of vehicle theft. OPSO said many firearms, ammunition, cell phones and other items were taken from the vehicles.

They continue: “Two firearms have been recovered that have not been reported stolen, believed taken from vehicles in Sylvan Lakes. Residents in that area are encouraged to check to see if they have a firearm missing and if so, contact the Investigations Division at 318-329-1200. Proof of ownership will be required to identify.

“The investigation is continuing. Warrants have been issued for Ricco V. Ferrand and Jerry L. Morrison. Both Ferrand and Morrison are wanted on 15 counts of Simple Burglary each. Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of either or both is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.”

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.