Advertisement

Ouachita sheriff’s office seeking rightful owners of stolen guns

Ouachita Stolen Guns
Ouachita Stolen Guns(Source: OPSO)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the rightful owners of recently recovered stolen guns.

They say the guns were recovered after vehicle burglaries in the Sylvan Lakes Subdivision in West Monroe and on Guthrie Road in Monroe, which led to the arrest of one suspect. Warrants were also issued for two others. Dorian D. Harris was arrested and charged with 19 counts of simple burglary and one count of vehicle theft. OPSO said many firearms, ammunition, cell phones and other items were taken from the vehicles.

They continue: “Two firearms have been recovered that have not been reported stolen, believed taken from vehicles in Sylvan Lakes. Residents in that area are encouraged to check to see if they have a firearm missing and if so, contact the Investigations Division at 318-329-1200. Proof of ownership will be required to identify.

“The investigation is continuing. Warrants have been issued for Ricco V. Ferrand and Jerry L. Morrison. Both Ferrand and Morrison are wanted on 15 counts of Simple Burglary each. Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of either or both is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.”

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Independence County Sheriff's Department Patrol Deputy Frank Ramirez was involved in a one...
29-year-old Arkansas deputy killed in one-vehicle crash
Parent concerned about her children's safety
Several children were injured in a school bus fight in Union Parish
There are two parts to the earth's shadow: the umbra and the penumbra. Only the umbra has total...
Upcoming “Beaver Moon” Eclipse Will be the Longest Lunar Eclipse in 580 Years
Seismic Activity in Arkansas Nov. 18
2.9 earthquake recorded between El Dorado and Little Rock

Latest News

Bring Sodapop and Popcorn to your next movie night because these kittens love to cuddle!
Adopt a Pet: These are the purrrfect movie buds!
Bring Sodapop and Popcorn to your next movie night because these kittens love to cuddle!
Adopt a Pet: Popcorn and Sodapop!
Three Aldermen didn’t attend so the meeting will have to be rescheduled
Richwood is in jeopardy of losing critical services if a budget isn’t approved soon
Seismic Activity in Arkansas Nov. 18
2.9 earthquake recorded between El Dorado and Little Rock