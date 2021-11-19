Advertisement

McCloskeys say they waved guns because of ‘violent’ mob

Patricia McCloskey, left, and her husband Mark McCloskey leave a court in St. Louis, Thursday,...
Patricia McCloskey, left, and her husband Mark McCloskey leave a court in St. Louis, Thursday, June 17, 2021. The St. Louis couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators last year has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges. Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000. Her husband, Mark McCloskey, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth degree assault and was fined $750. The couple also agreed to forfeit both weapons they used when they confronted protesters in front of their home in June of last year. (AP Photo/Jim Salter)(Jim Salter | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis couple who waved guns at demonstrators outside their home are seeking to keep their law licenses by arguing they were protecting their property from a violent mob.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey made that argument in their response to a complaint seeking to have their law licenses suspended. They contend some of the protesters marching past their home in June 2020 shouted death, rape and arson threats at them.

Special prosecutor Richard Callahan has said his investigation determined the protesters were peaceful. The couple pleaded guilty to misdemeanors but were later pardoned by Gov. Mike Parson.

The state’s chief disciplinary counsel has recommended the Missouri Supreme Court indefinitely suspend the McCloskeys’ law licenses.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Independence County Sheriff's Department Patrol Deputy Frank Ramirez was involved in a one...
29-year-old Arkansas deputy killed in one-vehicle crash
Parent concerned about her children's safety
Several children were injured in a school bus fight in Union Parish
Seismic Activity in Arkansas Nov. 18
2.9 earthquake recorded between El Dorado and Little Rock
There are two parts to the earth's shadow: the umbra and the penumbra. Only the umbra has total...
Upcoming “Beaver Moon” Eclipse Will be the Longest Lunar Eclipse in 580 Years

Latest News

Floyd Dale McCathern, 65
El Dorado police searching for 65-year-old disabled man
FWPD Investigating Shooting on Randallia Drive
Arkansas State Police emphasizing seatbelt laws Thanksgiving week
Beat the Ace 2021 - Playoffs Week 2
Beat the Ace 2021 Edition - Play Here!
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast