El Dorado police searching for 65-year-old disabled man

EL DORADO, La. (KNOE) - Police in El Dorado are asking for help to locate a man who has been reported missing.

Floyd Dale McCathern, 65, was last seen by family members on Nov. 11, 2021, according to the police department. Police say he is disabled and has several medical conditions that are of high concern to loved ones and law enforcement.

He’s described as 6′0″ and is known to hang out in the area of Buck’s Liquor on Hawthorne Avene, police say. He is also known to frequent the Salvation Army.

Contact authorities if you know where to find McCathern.

