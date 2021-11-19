Advertisement

Biden to pardon turkeys at White House in Thanksgiving tradition

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The luckiest turkeys this Thanksgiving are “Peanut Butter” and “Jelly.”

Maybe that’s just as well, as peanut butter and jelly are unlikely to show up on many holiday menus.

These two gobblers have been selected by the National Turkey Foundation to be officially pardoned Friday by President Joe Biden.

Instead of ending up on a serving platter, they’ll get to live out their natural turkey lives doing all their turkey things.

Presidential pardons of turkeys are rumored to go back to President Abraham Lincoln when his son asked him to spare a turkey.

The National Turkey Foundation started supplying turkeys to first families in 1947, but presidents ate them until 1963.

That’s when President John F. Kennedy issued the first official pardon.

It didn’t become a regular, annual event until President George H.W. Bush embraced the tradition in 1989.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Independence County Sheriff's Department Patrol Deputy Frank Ramirez was involved in a one...
29-year-old Arkansas deputy killed in one-vehicle crash
Parent concerned about her children's safety
Several children were injured in a school bus fight in Union Parish
There are two parts to the earth's shadow: the umbra and the penumbra. Only the umbra has total...
Upcoming “Beaver Moon” Eclipse Will be the Longest Lunar Eclipse in 580 Years
Seismic Activity in Arkansas Nov. 18
2.9 earthquake recorded between El Dorado and Little Rock

Latest News

FILE - White nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter...
Jury begins deliberations in ‘Unite the Right’ civil trial
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Jury reaches verdict in Rittenhouse murder trial
Ouachita Stolen Guns
Ouachita sheriff’s office seeking rightful owners of stolen guns
Julia Bonin was driving her son to school when she saw three individuals at Doheny State Beach...
Mother’s gut instincts tip off law enforcement to location of Noah and Amber Clare
President Joe Biden arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a physical...
Biden undergoes routine colonoscopy, Harris briefly in power