Adopt a Pet: These are the purrrfect movie buds!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Bring Sodapop and Popcorn to your next movie night because these kittens love to cuddle! You can adopt this sweet duo from River Cities Humane Society for Cats in Monroe. Adoptions fees are reduced TODAY (11/19) and TOMORROW (11/20) only; adult cats are $40 and kittens are $60.

Popcorn, a girl about seven months old, was a little too excited and wiggly to be on camera this morning, so her brother, Sodapop did the interview with us.

Kim Taraba, a volunteer at River Cities, said Popcorn is super affectionate and just wants to be held. She said they don’t have to be adopted out together but they would make a wonderful pair and it helps getting them adjusted to a new home when you have two.

Adoptions are done by appointment only and you need to fill out an adoption application first.

The shelter is in need of foster families right now to help take in all the cats they have. Having people foster kittens or cats for a few weeks allows them to save more lives because they can take more cats into the shelter itself.

You can fill out applications to volunteer or foster. Donations of food and other supplies are always much appreciated, and you can check their Facebook page for some of their most needed items.

Right now the shelter’s Christmas Wishlist includes: Bleach (they use a gallon daily), non-clumping litter, 33-gallon trash bags, canned cat food, treats, toys, cat scratchers, new or used blankets/sheets/pillowcases, meat flavored baby food, paper towels, shop towels, puppy pads, paper plates, bowls, brooms, liquid laundry detergent, pet carriers, and more!

While you’re filling out an adoption, volunteer, or foster application, you can also check out their online store with merchandise and 2022 River Cities Calendars! All the proceeds go toward River Cities, which is one of the region’s only no-kill cat shelters.

The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday between noon and 6 p.m. You can call (318) 343-3031 for more information. They’re located at 5302 Desiard Street in Monroe.

