NELA Arts Council delivers art supply kits to West Monroe school

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Arts Council is helping kids get creative. On Tuesday, Nov. 16, they delivered Start With Art kits at Riser Elementary in West Monroe.

Two hundred sixty kits were filled with art supplies for students in kindergarten through the 5th grade. The pilot program offers access to art for children at an early age.

“It’s definitely very rewarding so far. Standing in there and watching their faces light up and seeing the excitement. It definitely makes it worth it. So I’m ready to see what the project looks like at the end of the year,” NELA Arts Council Community Development Coordinator Abigail Handy said.

Berg Jones Elementary is also in the program. Handy says other parishes have reached out to discuss adding their schools next year.

