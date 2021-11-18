Advertisement

NELA Arts Council delivers art supply kits to West Monroe school

By Kristen Payne
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Arts Council is helping kids get creative. On Tuesday, Nov. 16, they delivered Start With Art kits at Riser Elementary in West Monroe.

Two hundred sixty kits were filled with art supplies for students in kindergarten through the 5th grade. The pilot program offers access to art for children at an early age.

“It’s definitely very rewarding so far. Standing in there and watching their faces light up and seeing the excitement. It definitely makes it worth it. So I’m ready to see what the project looks like at the end of the year,” NELA Arts Council Community Development Coordinator Abigail Handy said.

Berg Jones Elementary is also in the program. Handy says other parishes have reached out to discuss adding their schools next year.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are two parts to the earth's shadow: the umbra and the penumbra. Only the umbra has total...
Upcoming “Beaver Moon” Eclipse Will be the Longest Lunar Eclipse in 580 Years
Monroe Police at Shadow Hawk Apts. on Nov. 15, 2021
Woman found dead at Shadow Hawk Apts., homicide investigation underway
Parent concerned about her children's safety
Several children were injured in a school bus fight in Union Parish
Louisiana State Police at GSU, Nov. 17, 2021.
GSU campus given all-clear, person of interest in custody
James Joseph Thibo
La. man arrested in Miss. for trafficking missing child from Texas

Latest News

Funds will go to a complete renovation of the pool house and adding a splash pad to the...
MedCamps of Louisiana adding more accessible amenities for campers
Funds will go to a complete renovation of the pool house and adding a splash pad to the...
MedCamps of Louisiana adding more accessible amenities for campers
Prosecution and the defense debated the term "active shooter" in closing arguments in the Kyle...
Handwritten questions asked by Rittenhouse jury during deliberations
Drop off coats through January 31 at Grace Place Ministries, Thurmanize Cleaners in Monroe or...
Grace Place Ministries and KNOE partnering for coat drive