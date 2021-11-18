MedCamps of Louisiana adding more accessible amenities for campers

CHOUDRANT, La. (KNOE) - MedCamps of Louisiana recently had its 27th annual dinner and auction fundraiser after a 27-month hiatus. It raised about $163,000.

Funds will go to a complete renovation of the pool house and adding a splash pad to the swimming pool area at Camp Alabama.

Medcamps of Louisiana is a non-profit organization providing camping experiences free of charge to children with special needs.

The money will help make Camp Alabama’s swimming pool and pool house area usable for all kids who come to camp. It’s been a dream 19 years in the making for executive director Caleb Seney.

“Right now, it’s a screened-in barn basically. What we hope to do is enclose it completely, air-conditioned and fill it full of games that are appropriate for our campers. And also, as part of that project, we’re going to add a splash pad to our swimming pool area, and revamp our swimming pool area with shade structures,” Seney said.

The splash pad will be accessible for kids in wheelchairs or children who may not be able to get into the water due to a medical condition.

Seney says the renovations should be complete by late 2023 or early 2024. They hope to have it ready for campers to use by summer 2024.

Their overall goal is to make sure all kids can have a camp experience.

“The new renovations we’re planning are just furthering our goal of getting to a barrier-free facility. All the upgrades we are making and have made have created an environment for a child with special needs to be able to interact with their peers in the same way and participate in the same activities that everybody else does,” Seney said.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.