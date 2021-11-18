Advertisement

Grace Place Ministries and KNOE partnering for coat drive

By Kristen Payne
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With colder weather approaching in the ArkLaMiss, some people don’t have what they need to stay warm. KNOE and Grace Place Ministries are holding a coat drive to help.

The “Spread the Warmth” coat drive is already underway and runs through Jan. 31, 2022. People can drop off coats at Grace Place Ministries, Thurmanize Cleaners in Monroe or Extreme Car and Trucks in West Monroe.

Grace Place Ministries Director Andrea McDonald says they serve a lot of families and children who will need coats for school.

‘With the weather changing, there’s a big need for coats right now. Also blankets. Any help that the community can give to us to be able to give to people will be a huge thing. There are people who are living on the streets who are cold with no place to go,” McDonald said.

They say as soon as coat donations are brought in they are quickly taken out. The closet manager at Grace Place says they’re short on coats and blankets so she’s having to tell people to come back in a few weeks.

“It’s really sad when you see a baby come in that doesn’t have a coat. You want to bless them with it. If you don’t have it is hard. You see them come in and bare feet and cold. It just breaks my heart and I just want some more coats so that we can keep them warm,” Karen Callagen said.

Grace Place Ministries currently serves roughly 3,000 people in our community a month.

