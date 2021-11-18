Advertisement

Arrested in Okla. is Louisiana father who’s accused of killing daughter’s estranged boyfriend

Deadly shooting occurred as woman, slain man were arguing over child custody
CAPTION: James Stubblefield, 55, faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the...
CAPTION: James Stubblefield, 55, faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamar Alexander Norris, of Shreveport, on Nov. 16, 2021. Stubblefield is being held in the Carter County Detention Center in Ardmore, Okla., while awaiting extradition back to Louisiana.(Source: Carter County, Okla., Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The man suspected of killing his daughter’s estranged boyfriend during a domestic dispute in Shreveport earlier this week has been arrested in Ardmore, Okla.

James Kelly Stubblefield is awaiting extradition to Caddo Parish, where the 55-year-old faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamar Alexander Norris, Shreveport police Sgt. Angie Willhite said.

Stubblefield was taken into custody Wednesday, Nov. 17 by Ardmore police and members of a U.S. Marshals Service violent offenders task force. He remains in the Carter County, Okla., Detention Center, the lockup in Ardmore where he was booked at 7:51 p.m. Wednesday.

Norris was shot at least twice in his upper body about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 and died less than a half hour later at a Shreveport hospital.

The homicide occurred at Cooper Road Plaza Apartments (formerly Peachtree Apartments) on Peach Street near Knox and Hill streets.

Preliminary investigation shows that Norris and his estranged girlfriend, who is Stubblefield’s daughter, were arguing over child custody.

Detectives learned that Stubblefield produced a handgun at some point during that argument and allegedly shot Norris, Willhite said.

