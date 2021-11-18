Advertisement

29-year-old Arkansas deputy killed in one-vehicle crash

Independence County Sheriff's Department Patrol Deputy Frank Ramirez was involved in a one vehicle accident.
Independence County Sheriff's Department Patrol Deputy Frank Ramirez was involved in a one vehicle accident.(Independence County Sheriffs Department)
By KAIT Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County sheriff’s deputy died early Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 12:50 a.m. on State Highway 14 in rural Independence County.

Patrol Deputy Frank Ramirez, 29, of Batesville, was eastbound when he lost control of his 2018 Dodge Charger on a curve. His patrol car left the roadway and struck a culvert on the driver’s side then became airborne. The car overturned before coming to a final rest on its top.

Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for an autopsy.

According to the report, it was raining and the road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office said in a social media post that Ramirez was married with two children.

