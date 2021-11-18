2.9 earthquake recorded between El Dorado and Little Rock

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The U.S. Geological Survey has recorded a 2.9 magnitude earthquake between El Dorado and Little Rock.

It happened on Nov. 18, 2021, in Grant County near the town of Prattsville, a relatively unpopulated area of the state.

If you live in this area, you are encouraged to go to the USGS’s website and report whether you felt the earthquake.

Seismic activity is known to happen in Arkansas and the surrounding states. Two earthquakes, one larger and one smaller, were recorded on the same day just north of Arkansas. Those were magnitude 2.5 and 4.0. You can see their locations on the graphic.

You can check recent activity by going to the U.S. Geological Survey’s website.

