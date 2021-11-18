Advertisement

2.9 earthquake recorded between El Dorado and Little Rock

Seismic Activity in Arkansas Nov. 18
Seismic Activity in Arkansas Nov. 18(Source: U.S. Geological Survey)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The U.S. Geological Survey has recorded a 2.9 magnitude earthquake between El Dorado and Little Rock.

It happened on Nov. 18, 2021, in Grant County near the town of Prattsville, a relatively unpopulated area of the state.

If you live in this area, you are encouraged to go to the USGS’s website and report whether you felt the earthquake.

Seismic activity is known to happen in Arkansas and the surrounding states. Two earthquakes, one larger and one smaller, were recorded on the same day just north of Arkansas. Those were magnitude 2.5 and 4.0. You can see their locations on the graphic.

You can check recent activity by going to the U.S. Geological Survey’s website.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are two parts to the earth's shadow: the umbra and the penumbra. Only the umbra has total...
Upcoming “Beaver Moon” Eclipse Will be the Longest Lunar Eclipse in 580 Years
Monroe Police at Shadow Hawk Apts. on Nov. 15, 2021
Woman found dead at Shadow Hawk Apts., homicide investigation underway
Parent concerned about her children's safety
Several children were injured in a school bus fight in Union Parish
Louisiana State Police at GSU, Nov. 17, 2021.
GSU campus given all-clear, person of interest in custody
James Joseph Thibo
La. man arrested in Miss. for trafficking missing child from Texas

Latest News

Funds will go to a complete renovation of the pool house and adding a splash pad to the...
MedCamps of Louisiana adding more accessible amenities for campers
Funds will go to a complete renovation of the pool house and adding a splash pad to the...
MedCamps of Louisiana adding more accessible amenities for campers
Prosecution and the defense debated the term "active shooter" in closing arguments in the Kyle...
Handwritten questions asked by Rittenhouse jury during deliberations
260 Start With Art Kits were passed out to students in kindergarten through 5th grade at Riser...
NELA Arts Council delivers art supply kits to West Monroe school