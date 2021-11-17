Advertisement

Police say Liverpool attacker bought bomb parts for 6 months

This photo shows emergency services outside Liverpool Women's Hospital in Liverpool, England,...
This photo shows emergency services outside Liverpool Women's Hospital in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.(Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — The suspect who was killed in a Liverpool taxi explosion spent at least six months buying components for a bomb and appears to have acted alone, British police said Wednesday.

Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, died when a blast ripped through the cab in which he was a passenger as it pulled up outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday morning. The taxi driver was injured.

Russ Jackson, the head of counterterrorism policing for northwest England, said Al Swealmeen had rented a property in the city in April and been making “relevant purchases” for a device at least since then.

Jackson said investigators so far had not found any other people “of concern.”

Detectives are also piecing together details of Al Swealmeen’s life and say a relative told them he was born in Iraq. He applied for asylum in Britain in 2014, but was rejected, authorities said. It’s unclear what his legal status was at the time of the bombing.

Police have also confirmed that Al Swealmeen was treated in the past for mental illness.

Clergy at two Liverpool churches said Al Swealmeen had converted from Islam to Christianity and appeared to be sincere in his faith.

Joy Gambardella, a lay reader at the city’s Emmanuel Church, said Al Swealmeen had been a “committed Christian.”

“He used to love baking and he did a baking course. He also did pizza-making,” Gambardella said. “He used to make cakes for the church and sell them.

“I would never, ever expect he could have done something like that, ever.”

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the attack, and whether the Liverpool Women’s Hospital was the intended target.

The taxi driver, David Perry, escaped from the vehicle before it was engulfed in flames. He was treated in a hospital and released.

Britain’s official threat level was raised from substantial to severe — meaning an attack is highly likely — following the blast.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe Police at Shadow Hawk Apts. on Nov. 15, 2021
Woman found dead at Shadow Hawk Apts., homicide investigation underway
There are two parts to the earth's shadow: the umbra and the penumbra. Only the umbra has total...
Upcoming “Beaver Moon” Eclipse Will be the Longest Lunar Eclipse in 580 Years
High school cheer teams decorate Johnny's Pizza House for game day! The school spirit...
VOTE HERE: Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge
File photo
Two dead in Northeast Louisiana crash on I-20 involving 18-wheeler
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door

Latest News

Dr. Edmund Donoghue, a medical examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, testified that...
Defenses to begin in trial of 3 men over killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse jurors to return for Day 2 of deliberations
According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.
Under the new initiative, the Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced...
US offering investment to boost COVID-19 vaccine capacity
FILE - LeVar Burton stands onstage after being announced as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Rose...
LeVar Burton to host ‘Trivial Pursuit’ game show in development