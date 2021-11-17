Advertisement

La. man arrested in Miss. for trafficking missing child from Texas

James Joseph Thibo
James Joseph Thibo(Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McCOMB Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies in Pike County arrested a Lousiana man for trafficking a missing child from Texas.

James Joseph Thibo of Layfayette, Louisiana, is charged with procuring prostitution and possessing a controlled substance.

A tip led investigators to the Days Inn in McComb, where agents say they found a missing juvenile from Texas.

The child had been missing more than one year, deputies say.

If anyone has information on human trafficking, please call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767 or anonymously to Crimestoppers at 888-755-8810.

Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Mississipi Bureau of Narcotics, and Mississippi Bureau of Investigations made the arrest.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are two parts to the earth's shadow: the umbra and the penumbra. Only the umbra has total...
Upcoming “Beaver Moon” Eclipse Will be the Longest Lunar Eclipse in 580 Years
Monroe Police at Shadow Hawk Apts. on Nov. 15, 2021
Woman found dead at Shadow Hawk Apts., homicide investigation underway
High school cheer teams decorate Johnny's Pizza House for game day! The school spirit...
POLLING CLOSED: Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge
File photo
Two dead in Northeast Louisiana crash on I-20 involving 18-wheeler
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door

Latest News

KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Parole granted to inmate who was key in juvenile life debate
Parole granted to inmate who was key in juvenile life debate
Micky Mitchell, 36
Intoxicated driver crashes into Union Parish Library, police say
According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.