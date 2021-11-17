Advertisement

Karl Marlone to flip switch at El Dorado tree lightning on Nov. 18

By Matthew Segura
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - Thursday night’s tree lighting ceremony in El Dorado will have a little something extra this year.

Karl Malone, former NBA star and current resident of Ruston, Louisiana, will be in attendance as a special guest. He’s expected to flip the switch and light up the tree at the Union County Courthouse on Jefferson Street.

The event is from 5:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2021. It will be emceed by Beth Brumley and Steve Berneicki. The event is free to attend and entertainment will be provided.

Meanwhile, a community outdoor ice rink opens to the public on Saturday, Nov. 20 at the Amphitheatre. Skates are available to rent for a small fee. You can learn more by visiting the Murphy Arts District website.

And don’t forget: the Salvation Army is collecting donations for Christmas! Their red kettles will be at select Walmart, Brookshire’s and Hobby Lobby stores.

