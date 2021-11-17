Advertisement

Intoxicated driver crashes into Union Parish Library, police say

Micky Mitchell, 36
Micky Mitchell, 36(Source: Farmerville PD)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A vehicle crashed into the Union Parish Library Tuesday evening.

The Farmerville Police Department released more information regarding the crash that happened on Nov. 16, 2021, on its Facebook page. According to Farmerville police, the driver was identified as Micky Mitchell, 36, of Farmerville.

Once officers responded to the single-vehicle accident, they discovered the crash caused serious damage to the building. A couple of other agencies, such as the Farmerville Fire Department and Pafford EMS, responded to the scene.

Authorities say Mitchell was traveling west on West Jackson Street and lost control of the vehicle due to suspected impairment.

After failing sobriety tests, Mitchell was booked into the Union Parish Detention Center on a charge of:

  • Possession of Schedule II (Meth)
  • Possession of Schedule III (Suboxone)
  • Driving While Intoxicated (First Offense)
  • Careless Operation
  • No Vehicle Insurance

Upon being taken into custody, Farmerville police say Mitchell was found to have four outstanding warrants through the City of Ruston. In addition, he was charged with Fugitive from Justice.

The Union Parish Library has been closed to the public, but services are continuing via phone or outside visits.

