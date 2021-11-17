Former Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo testifies in Reggie Brown appeal hearing

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Monroe Civil Service Board continued an appeal hearing surrounding the termination of former Interim Monroe Police Chief Reggie Brown on November 16th.

Brown is accused of delaying a criminal investigation into a police brutality incident involving Timothy Williams.

At the heart of the hearing was whether Brown delayed a criminal investigation until after the 2020 Monroe Mayoral Election. Former Mayor Jamie Mayo, who appointed Brown, was up for re-election.

An attorney for the City of Monroe asked Mayo, who was a witness for Brown, “Did you ever have any discussion with Chief Brown about delaying the investigation until after the Mayoral Election?

Mayo responded, “No. Absolutely not.”

Mayo says Brown followed procedure by referring the case to internal affairs before opening a criminal investigation. The move meant Brown didn’t direct the case for a criminal investigation until eight days later.

An Assistant City Attorney for Monroe asked Mayo, “In the Timothy Williams incident, there needed to be an internal affairs investigation before you determined there needed to be a criminal investigation?”

Mayo replied, “You have to determine there was criminal intent involved. Was any law broken?

However, a former City Attorney said the video made it clear that a law was broken. In addition, Sergeant Michael Fendall, a member of MPD’s Internal Affairs Unit, says nothing was stopping Brown from opening a criminal investigation right away.

Are you aware of any policy or procedure that says an Internal Affairs investigation must be opened before starting a criminal investigation,” asked the city?

“No, not to my knowledge all,” replied Fendall.

The city also refuted the claim that a polygraph test, which Brown failed, regarding the alleged delay, was done improperly.

“It’s my professional opinion that Mr. Carter’s determination that the charts indicated deception was correct,” said Nathan Gordon, a polygraph expert.

The meeting lasted for nearly four hours before being adjourned. They plan to hold another hearing before the end of the year.

