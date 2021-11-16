Zoo Buddy: This animal takes baths in dust

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - This week’s Zoo Buddy is an animal you might have seen in a pet store! We’re highlighting Chi Chi, a long-tailed chinchilla at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo!

Instead of bathing in water, they choose to clean themselves in dust.

“They have very thick fur because they live at 14,000 feet above sea level in the Andes, so they have a very thick fur to stay warm but this fur is so thick that if it gets wet it mats very badly,” says Zookeeper Mark Henderson.

They say as many as 60 hairs can grow out of one follicle.

They faced extinction at one point due to the pet trade and fashion trends.

“They raise them for the pet trade and they raise them on chinchilla farms for the fashion trade. The species almost went extinct in the late 1800s early 1900s because of chinchilla coats very, very popular at the turn of the century but it would take 150 chinchillas to make one coat and they weren’t farming them at that point they were trapping them in the wild and so that pretty well nearly wiped out the species,” says Henderson.

He says their population hasn’t rebounded too much in the wild.

“Although they’re no longer extremely or critically endangered it’s now listed as endangered so there has been a slight comeback but their range used to be Peru, Bolivia, and now it’s exclusively in two parts in Chile,” explains Henderson.

Keep Jungle Bells on your calendar, it’s the zoo’s Christmas event and they’re having it on December 18th. We’ll have more information as we get closer to the event.

