Woman found dead at Shadow Hawk Apts., homicide investigation underway

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe police say they are investigating a homicide after a body was found at an apartment complex on Monday.

They say shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2021, the Monroe Police Department responded to 3000 Evangeline Street, Apt. 15 in reference to a suspicious death.

When officers got to the scene, they discovered 29-year-old Jessica Lee deceased inside the apartment suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Detectives were called to the scene and are actively following up on leads.

If anyone has information on this case, please contact the Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook-CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab, (318) 388-CASH (2274), www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or download the P3 Tips app on your smart phone. If your tip leads to an arrest and /or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Your information remains confidential; you never leave your name, and you never appear in court.

