Advertisement

Times Square is back open on New Year’s Eve — with proof of vaccination

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says crowds will once again fill Times Square this New Year’s Eve.

The mayor said Tuesday that proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for revelers who want to watch the ball drop in person.

Jaclyn Bernstein of New York stands in confetti after the Times Square New Year's Eve ball...
Jaclyn Bernstein of New York stands in confetti after the Times Square New Year's Eve ball dropped, early Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Bernstein, an owner of an event planning company who said she has done no business during the coronavirus pandemic, was invited to the event as part of a much smaller crowd due to the ongoing pandemic.(Craig Ruttle | AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

De Blasio said the celebration will come back “full strength the way we love it.”

The president of the Times Square Alliance said all spectators aged 5 and older will be asked to show proof of full vaccination.

He said people who can’t be vaccinated because of a disability will have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Two dead in Northeast Louisiana crash on I-20 involving 18-wheeler
Grambling State University sign.
Grambling State University dismisses head football coach, effective immediately
Police said the driver of the truck was unable to avoid hitting the victim.
Pedestrian walking in roadway killed by truck in Ouachita Parish
Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off after a bar...
WANTED: Woman accused of biting officer’s ear off after bar fight in Louisiana
An arrest has been made.
Teen arrested in deadly overnight shooting, says Monroe police

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Judge Timothy Walmsley said Monday he will not single out individuals in the stands during the...
Judge responds to defense's objections to Jesse Jackson's presence
The FBI asked for information on "John Doe 45," an unknown man who may have information on a...
FBI searches for ‘John Doe 45′ in child exploitation investigation
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on...
New Orleans vaccine mandate to remain in place through Mardi Gras
KNOE.com: List of Boil Advisories for Northeast Louisiana