Advertisement

Operation Christmas Child Collection Week

By Dewey Jones
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana branch of Operation Christmas Child is asking the community to donate toy boxes for children overseas. Pam Thompson joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss how viewers can help.

They’ve been collecting school supplies, hygiene items, toys, and much more over the past few months to put in the boxes.

National collection week is November 15th - 22nd and if you would like to help, you can drop items at Fair Park Baptist Church in West Monroe. You can drop off items from 9-5 Monday through Friday and 9-12 on Saturday and 2-4 on Sunday.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Two dead in Northeast Louisiana crash on I-20 involving 18-wheeler
Grambling State University sign.
Grambling State University dismisses head football coach, effective immediately
Police said the driver of the truck was unable to avoid hitting the victim.
Pedestrian walking in roadway killed by truck in Ouachita Parish
Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off after a bar...
WANTED: Woman accused of biting officer’s ear off after bar fight in Louisiana
An arrest has been made.
Teen arrested in deadly overnight shooting, says Monroe police

Latest News

Monroe Police at Shadow Hawk Apts. on Nov. 15, 2021
Woman found dead at Shadow Hawk Apts., homicide investigation underway
Meet Chi Chi the Chinchilla
Zoo Buddy: This animal takes baths in dust
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
LSU lifting indoor mask mandate
LSU lifting indoor mask mandate