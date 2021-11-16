Operation Christmas Child Collection Week

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana branch of Operation Christmas Child is asking the community to donate toy boxes for children overseas. Pam Thompson joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss how viewers can help.

They’ve been collecting school supplies, hygiene items, toys, and much more over the past few months to put in the boxes.

National collection week is November 15th - 22nd and if you would like to help, you can drop items at Fair Park Baptist Church in West Monroe. You can drop off items from 9-5 Monday through Friday and 9-12 on Saturday and 2-4 on Sunday.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.