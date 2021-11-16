LDH launches a ‘Just Check’ syphilis awareness campaign

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Health is launching a new campaign aimed at combatting a rise in syphilis cases in North and Central Louisiana. LDH announced a “Just Check” initiative to educate residents on the symptoms of syphilis and urge them to get tested.

Region 8 Medical Director Dr. Jackie White says one in three news syphilis cases in Louisiana are in the North and Central parts of the state.

“It’s kind of been known as the great mimicker because it’s so mild and vague and can be missed,” explained Dr. White.

Syphilis is a highly contagious sexually transmitted infection. White says infections were on the decline for several years, but Northeast Louisiana has seen a resurgence.

“For primary syphilis, it is just a sore that a lot of people mostly have on their privates,” White told KNOE. “It is not painful. A lot of people either don’t notice it or they see it and don’t pay a lot of attention to it because it is not uncomfortable, and it goes away in a couple of weeks.”

White says LDH is also seeing a rise in pregnant women passing syphilis along to their babies.

“We’re seeing also a rise in congenital syphilis,” said White. “In babies being born with symptoms of congenital syphilis. This can be detrimental and can cause death in these babies.”

White says syphilis can be diagnosed through a simple blood test.

“If it’s caught early enough, one shot on penicillin can cure it,” explained White. “If it’s considered latent, you get three shots spread out over time.”

If you ignore symptoms and don’t get tested, the consequences could last for the rest of your life.

“There’s even tertiary syphilis where if it missed even after the rash, years later in can show up with some permanent damage done neurologically,” said White.

Dr. White says a majority of cases are in otherwise healthy men under the age of 40.

