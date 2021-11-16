Feed Your Soul: Cake

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Eating cake to celebrate life’s milestones, whether it is a birthday, wedding, or anniversary, has been a custom throughout history. Julia Child once said, “A party without a cake is just a meeting.” Anyone who has been to a party without a cake knows that the cake makes the party. Cake owner Becky Thompson and manager Emily Kemp make sure that people bring something memorable and turn a party into an event.

“We don’t do sheet cakes, but you’re going to come to us to make a statement,” said Thompson.

They can help design special cakes and sets of cookies for your party or you can stop in to grab their specialty, cakies. A cakie is their shop’s take-home individual slices of cake. You can mix and match flavors to take home a slice of some of their favorite flavors to satisfy your sweet tooth. I tried a few of their favorites; strawberry, lemon, and red velvet, chocolate with peanut butter mousse, and their best-seller, pink champagne with raspberry filling. They make their cakies daily but come early. “Whatever’s out there is out there. After it’s gone, it’s gone,” Thomson warns.

Another special thing about Cake is the two working in the shop are sisters, and they have just recently reconnected.

“We didn’t grow up together, so we don’t have that history of not getting along,” said Thomspon, “We are so, so much alike.”

Kemp has enjoyed working with her sister in the business. She keeps the place running smoothly by taking orders and helping walk-in customers while Thompson is in the back making and creating new flavors. “It is so much fun. It is something that I did not realize I would look forward to as an adult,” said Kemp. Working together for them is the icing on the cake.

These two sisters make sure that you are taken care of when you have a celebration; it is memorable. So, grab a fork, head to Cake, and feed your soul.

