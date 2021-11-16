Advertisement

El Dorado schools lifting mask mandate as COVID cases decline

File photo of a classroom
By Matthew Segura
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The El Dorado School District will be lifting its mask mandate in light of declining COVID cases, according to a statement from the superintendent.

KNOE 8 News received the following message about the mandate on Nov. 16.

From the Desk of the Superintendent:

When the El Dorado School District voted to apply a mask mandate on August 16th, it was stated that if the positivity rate dropped below 8% the El Dorado School Board would consider a special called meeting. At the November 8th board meeting, it was stated that numbers were trending down, and if that trend continued, then a different recommendation would be given for the board to consider. I am happy to say that the current positivity rate for Union County is 3.95%.

The current numbers in the El Dorado School District are:       

  • Staff in Quarantine - 0 
  • Staff in Isolation - 0 
  • Students in Quarantine - 10 
  • Students in Isolation - 6

I am pleased with our district and the way we have kept student and staff safety a top priority. Because of numbers trending down and the positivity rate below 8%, the board voted at a special called meeting at noon today to immediately lift the mask mandate. Numbers will be monitored, and if cases and positivity rates rise, then the board could reconsider the mask mandate.

