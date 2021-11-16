Donate canned goods in exchange for free car wash in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Rick Breen’s Rapid Lube, KNOE, Rock 106, and other radio stations have partnered up for the Camping 4 Cans food drive.

Rick Breen’s Rapid Lube General Manager Matt Talbert joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss Tuesday morning to discuss what this food drive will mean to the community. You can watch his interview above.

If you would like to help you can drop off non-perishable food items at the RV outside of Rick Breen’s. They will be there 24 hours a day until Nov. 20, 2021.

If you donate five cans you can receive a free Rick Breen’s the Works Car Wash. Those that donate ten or more will get the car wash as well as a free t-shirt.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.