Advertisement

Donate canned goods in exchange for free car wash in Monroe

By Dewey Jones
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Rick Breen’s Rapid Lube, KNOE, Rock 106, and other radio stations have partnered up for the Camping 4 Cans food drive.

Rick Breen’s Rapid Lube General Manager Matt Talbert joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss Tuesday morning to discuss what this food drive will mean to the community. You can watch his interview above.

If you would like to help you can drop off non-perishable food items at the RV outside of Rick Breen’s. They will be there 24 hours a day until Nov. 20, 2021.

If you donate five cans you can receive a free Rick Breen’s the Works Car Wash. Those that donate ten or more will get the car wash as well as a free t-shirt.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Two dead in Northeast Louisiana crash on I-20 involving 18-wheeler
Grambling State University sign.
Grambling State University dismisses head football coach, effective immediately
Police said the driver of the truck was unable to avoid hitting the victim.
Pedestrian walking in roadway killed by truck in Ouachita Parish
Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off after a bar...
WANTED: Woman accused of biting officer’s ear off after bar fight in Louisiana
An arrest has been made.
Teen arrested in deadly overnight shooting, says Monroe police

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on...
New Orleans vaccine mandate to remain in place through Mardi Gras
KNOE.com: List of Boil Advisories for Northeast Louisiana
File photo of the Memorial Tower on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU lifts indoor mask mandate on campus