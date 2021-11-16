Advertisement

Does TikTok owe you money? App details $92M settlement

The lawsuit cites both federal law and Illinois law that allows plaintiffs to seek money when...
The lawsuit cites both federal law and Illinois law that allows plaintiffs to seek money when their data is harvested without consent.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People who have been using TikTok since before September could be entitled to money from a class-action lawsuit against the company.

TikTok has disclosed a $92 million settlement proposal from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

It comes from a federal lawsuit claiming TikTok illegally collected and used personal data from its users.

The lawsuit cites both federal law and Illinois law that allows plaintiffs to seek money when their data is harvested without consent.

You don’t have to live in Illinois to claim your share of the settlement, but that state’s residents could get up to six times more money.

People who think they are impacted can file claims on tiktokdataprivacysettlement.com.

Don’t be surprised if your piece of the pie is tiny. A recent Pew Research study shows 48% of 18-29-year-olds say they use the video sharing app.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Two dead in Northeast Louisiana crash on I-20 involving 18-wheeler
Grambling State University sign.
Grambling State University dismisses head football coach, effective immediately
Police said the driver of the truck was unable to avoid hitting the victim.
Pedestrian walking in roadway killed by truck in Ouachita Parish
High school cheer teams decorate Johnny's Pizza House for game day! The school spirit...
VOTE HERE: Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge
Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off after a bar...
WANTED: Woman accused of biting officer’s ear off after bar fight in Louisiana

Latest News

FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
CDC panel to discuss expanding COVID booster shots Friday
FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference about the delta variant of...
AP source: House to vote on censuring Gosar over video
FILE - Drugmaker Pfizer Inc. has signed a deal with a U.N.-backed group to allow other...
Pfizer agrees to let other companies make its COVID-19 pill
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 file photo, the logo of Google is displayed on a carpet at...
Google Cloud outage resolved, company says
File photo of a classroom
El Dorado schools lifting mask mandate as COVID cases decline